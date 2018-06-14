Glenpool PD Accidentally Throw Out Police Documents - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Glenpool PD Accidentally Throw Out Police Documents

Posted: Updated:
GLENPOOL, Oklahoma -

Glenpool Police released a statement today after they inadvertently threw away some police documents during a clean-up of their property room.

Police tell us someone put some trash into a box with what is described as "police documents of various kinds."
During the clean up on Friday the box was thrown out. It wasn't until Tuesday that they realized what had happened that's when they retrieved the files and got them back to the property room.

A police spokeswoman says the department is conducting an internal inquiry. They have also asked for an evaluation from the Tulsa County DA's office.

At this point, we have no reason to believe it was anything other than a mistake. But we do want to go through the process of the inquiry and the evaluation to make sure that we have our processes and procedures in place to ensure mistakes don't happen," said spokeswoman Mandy Vavrinak

All of the documents are more than a decade old and are not related to any current or open cases. There is no estimate as to when the evaluation and inquiry will be finished.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.