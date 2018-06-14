Glenpool PD Accidentally Throw Out Police Documents

Glenpool Police released a statement today after they inadvertently threw away some police documents during a clean-up of their property room.

Police tell us someone put some trash into a box with what is described as "police documents of various kinds."

During the clean up on Friday the box was thrown out. It wasn't until Tuesday that they realized what had happened that's when they retrieved the files and got them back to the property room.

A police spokeswoman says the department is conducting an internal inquiry. They have also asked for an evaluation from the Tulsa County DA's office.

At this point, we have no reason to believe it was anything other than a mistake. But we do want to go through the process of the inquiry and the evaluation to make sure that we have our processes and procedures in place to ensure mistakes don't happen," said spokeswoman Mandy Vavrinak

All of the documents are more than a decade old and are not related to any current or open cases. There is no estimate as to when the evaluation and inquiry will be finished.