Political Sparks Fly After Rape Kit Discussion In Oklahoma City - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

NEWS

Political Sparks Fly After Rape Kit Discussion In Oklahoma City

Posted: Updated:
Oklahoma County DA David Prater and board member Danielle Tudor had words after Tudor announced a press conference with Gentner Drummond after the meeting Oklahoma County DA David Prater and board member Danielle Tudor had words after Tudor announced a press conference with Gentner Drummond after the meeting
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A discussion about untested rape kits in Oklahoma takes an unexpected and ugly political twist.

Two members of a committee looking into 7,200 untested rape kits in the state, the Oklahoma County District Attorney and a rape survivor, faced off in what’s become a nasty race for attorney general.

Oklahoma County DA David Prater and board member Danielle Tudor had words after Tudor announced a press conference with Gentner Drummond after the meeting.

Drummond is in what’s become a pretty nasty race with Mike Hunter for the attorney general’s office.  

“And you attack during the middle of a task force when our work is not even near complete. That was wrong,” Prater told Tudor. 

Tudor shot back, “You don’t want to hear what I have to say.” 

Prater responded, “I don’t need to hear anything from you. Because you sat there quietly two task force meetings ago and said nothing to anyone. And then you chose to go and stab everyone in the back with your press release that was wrong and dishonest.”

Tudor said she had to go to the press.

“The only avenue I have for people to even know what’s going on is the media. That’s the only thing I have to be able to get that word out there you won’t meet with me the AG has not responded,” she said. 

“You said nothing. You sat quietly on your hands after everything you alleged had occurred already occurred and then two weeks later you send out a press release attacking Attorney General Hunter his office and everyone on the task force. That’s a lie,” Prater said. “And you hurt you hurt the cause that you say you advocate for. You hurt other people who are sexual assault victims when you did that.”

The task force will meet again later this month to discuss recommendations.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.