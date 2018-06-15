Police: Man Shot In Leg During Armed Robbery At Tulsa Home

Police are looking for two men who had their faces covered who officers say broke into a Tulsa duplex early Friday and shot a man who was living there.

Officers say the robbery happened near 31st and Sheridan just before 12:30 a.m.

Police say the robbers held the two residents, a father and son hostage while they ransacked the home.

Officers say the son was shot in the leg. He was taken to a Tulsa hospital with a non life threatening wound.

Afterwards, the two robbers left in a vehicle. A police search failed to turn up either man.