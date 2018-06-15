OHP: Man Running Across Highway 75 Struck & Killed In Glenpool

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a man is dead after they say he was hit by a pickup on Highway 75 in Glenpool.

Troopers say the unidentified man was running across the southbound lanes just south of 171st Street South when he was struck.

The OHP says they don't know who the man was, since he did not have any identification on him. He may have been trying to beat traffic, and it was still dark.

The driver told police he didn't have time to stop.

Police said the man appears to be between 20 and 30 years old with shaggy black hair. They believe him to be Hispanic or Native American. He was wearing a gold band on his left middle finger, light gray or white shorts and white tennis shoes. He was carrying a maroon shirt, authorities said.

The 5:25 a.m. crash closed the southbound lanes between 171st Street South and 181st Street South while the OHP investigates.

The northbound lanes of the highway did not shut down.