Oklahoma Sen. Jim Inhofe Suggests Scott Pruitt Needs To Leave EPA

Calls are mounting to fire former Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt as head of the EPA, and a surprising name was just added to the growing list.  

Oklahoma Senator Jim Inhofe agreed with the idea that maybe Pruitt needs to go. 

Through all of Pruitt's recent scandals, Inhofe has been one of his closest allies.  But in a recent interview the Senator suggests maybe Pruitt needs to leave his job at the EPA, even though he likes the work Pruitt has been doing. 

"I think something needs to happen to change that. One of those alternatives would be for him to leave that job. (continued) He's gotta get off these little things that are distracting and keeping him from doing the job that he's supposed to be doing," said Inhofe. 

Inhofe was talking to conservative talk radio and Fox News host Laura Ingraham on her podcast earlier this week. Ingraham has called on the President to fire Pruitt, saying he's hurting the President's reputation. 

Senator Inhofe has been one of Pruitt's closest allies throughout his career, so close in fact Pruitt is thought to be an heir of sorts to Inhofe's seat when he retires. 

Likewise, a handful of Republicans in both the Senate and the House have begun to question whether Pruitt can do his job. He's now under more than a dozen investigations for allegedly misusing government money and directing aides to do personal work for his family. 

Pruitt does still have his supporters. Last week Oklahoma Congressman Tom Cole called Pruitt a man with personal Integrity. 

In the end, President Trump is the only voice that really matters.

