Tulsa Deputies Say Woman Fell Out Of Car At Chandler Park

News

Tulsa Deputies Say Woman Fell Out Of Car At Chandler Park

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a traffic injury at Chandler Park Friday morning. Deputies have blocked Avery Drive at the park entrance.

They said a woman fell out of a car, but they don't know her condition at this time. She is being treated at a hospital.

Officials say the man who was driving fled the scene but was later found by Tulsa police. 

TCSO is working to learn what happened.

We have a crew on scene and will update this story as more information is confirmed.

