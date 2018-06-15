Tulsa Deputies Say Woman Fell Out Of Car At Chandler Park

Tulsa County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a traffic injury at Chandler Park Friday morning. Deputies have blocked Avery Drive at the park entrance.

They said a woman fell out of a car, but they don't know her condition at this time. She is being treated at a hospital.

Officials say the man who was driving fled the scene but was later found by Tulsa police.

TCSO is working to learn what happened.

