Hammer-Wielding Tulsa Robber Sentenced To 46 Months Prison

A Tulsa man has been sentenced to nearly 4 years in prison after robbing a pawn shop last year.

Police said 46-year-old Robert Chebon Johnson, wielding a hammer, robbed Cash American Pawn at 11th and Memorial last May. Johnson and another man took jewelry, laptops, and various firearms.

While running from the business, a citizen began chasing them, firing a shot into the air, which caused Johnson to stop running until the police arrived.

United States Attorney R. Trent Shores stated, “Robberies routinely are violent offenses that threaten the lives of employees and customers. My office is focused on reducing violent crimes and we will continue to work with law enforcement to improve the safety of our community by aggressively prosecuting these cases.”

Johnson was sentenced to 46 months in prison followed by 3 years of supervised release for robbery. Johnson must also pay restitution in the amount of $15,991.00.