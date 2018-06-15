Bodycam Shows OKC Officer Shoot Dog During Thursday's Dog Attack

Oklahoma City officials are reminding motorists that the city will be testing streetcars in Bricktown next week.More >>
Oklahoma City officials are reminding motorists that the city will be testing streetcars in Bricktown next week.More >>
An upcoming election could mean big changes for the City of Moore.More >>
An upcoming election could mean big changes for the City of Moore.More >>
A man police say was involved in a rolling gun battle on a busy Tulsa street is now facing several charges.More >>
A man police say was involved in a rolling gun battle on a busy Tulsa street is now facing several charges.More >>
Happy Father’s Day Weekend, Green Country! If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, there’s plenty of options.More >>
Happy Father’s Day Weekend, Green Country! If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, there’s plenty of options.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.