Bodycam Shows OKC Officer Shoot Dog During Thursday's Dog Attack

Police shot at one dog while they were responding to a dog attack in southwest Oklahoma City near Yukon, according to bodycam released Friday.

Police were called about 9 a.m. Thursday to 400 block of Pumpkin Circle near Czech Hall Road.

WARNING: The bodycam video might be considered graphic to some viewers.

Three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Witnesses said two pit bulls were running after a cat when a person tried to save the cat from the dogs.

One pit bull was shot but it survived, police said.

Both pit bulls was taken into custody by Oklahoma City Animal Welfare.