Muskogee Brewery To Open In Historic Firehouse

A new business is opening in downtown Muskogee, which will be the first of its kind in town.

An old firehouse built in 1904 will be the new home to Muskogee's first ever brewery.

"You can't buy history," said Co-Owner Bill Parris.

The firehouse remained active until 2000.15 years after it shut down, Bill Parris and his business partner bought the building and started renovating.

"Tried to get the building back to bare bones, you know, historical looking that it should be," Parris said.

You can find antique fire relics sprinkled throughout the old building.

The brewery even has an authentic leather Muskogee fire helmet.

The restaurant part opened last summer, but the brewery was always a priority.

Combined, he and his partner have been brewing beer for 23 years.

"The recipes, we come up with our own. We don't want to copy or mimic anyone else," Parris said.

They've got 15 taps, including one flavor called "Pink Lemonade."

Parris said it's been a long time coming, but they're ready.

"Most excited about opening the doors and talking to everybody," Parris said.

"We believe in Muskogee," he said. "We want to be a stop on the map. We want to bring tourism back to Muskogee."

Parris said with any luck they'll be opening up the taps in July.