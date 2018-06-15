Muskogee Brewery To Open In Historic Firehouse - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Muskogee Brewery To Open In Historic Firehouse

Posted: Updated:
MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma -

A new business is opening in downtown Muskogee, which will be the first of its kind in town. 

An old firehouse built in 1904 will be the new home to Muskogee's first ever brewery.

"You can't buy history," said Co-Owner Bill Parris. 

The firehouse remained active until 2000.15 years after it shut down, Bill Parris and his business partner bought the building and started renovating.

"Tried to get the building back to bare bones, you know, historical looking that it should be," Parris said. 

You can find antique fire relics sprinkled throughout the old building.

The brewery even has an authentic leather Muskogee fire helmet.

The restaurant part opened last summer, but the brewery was always a priority.

Combined, he and his partner have been brewing beer for 23 years.

"The recipes, we come up with our own. We don't want to copy or mimic anyone else," Parris said. 

They've got 15 taps, including one flavor called "Pink Lemonade."

Parris said it's been a long time coming, but they're ready.

"Most excited about opening the doors and talking to everybody," Parris said. 

"We believe in Muskogee," he said. "We want to be a stop on the map. We want to bring tourism back to Muskogee."

Parris said with any luck they'll be opening up the taps in July. 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.