Wendy's Employees In Catoosa Report Finding Mouse In Bag Of Hamb - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Wendy's Employees In Catoosa Report Finding Mouse In Bag Of Hamburger Buns

Posted: Updated:
CATOOSA, Oklahoma -

A video shared on social media shows a mouse inside a bag of hamburger buns at a Wendy's restaurant in Catoosa and now corporate is investigating.

Employees say they not only found the mice disturbing but also the cigarettes left on the counters at their sandwich stations. Now they believe something needs to be done.

"I go in and I see it's moving around in the bag and you can see like rat feces and all that and it was just disgusting," said Skylar Frame.

Skylar was at work yesterday when she says she saw mice racing through the buns. She says her coworkers reported it to a manager but were told to continue serving customers.

"I was like what am I supposed to do with the buns and she's like take the stack, take it down and go use some other buns," Said fellow employee Samantha Nibbelink.

"There was no stopping, so we had to keep going." Said employee Vincent Vang.

Today the restaurant was open to customers. Wendy's sent us this statement, saying in part,

"We immediately launched an investigation with our pest control vendor and internal quality assurance experts to ensure immediate and appropriate action is taken. We have stringent procedures in place to ensure a safe and well-maintained restaurant."

All the employees want now is to know that health and safety at the restaurant will be taken seriously.

"I just want to know how many other places this is going on and who else isn't taking this seriously," said Skylar.

The Rogers County health department also sent us a statement saying

"We are taking these allegations very seriously and are working to ensure that this facility is in compliance with all department of health regulations."

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.