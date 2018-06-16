Weekend Events Around Green Country

Happy Father’s Day Weekend, Green Country!

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, there’s plenty of options.

The Oklahoma Aquarium is treating dads this weekend with burgers and beer. It’s part of their Pops and Pints event on Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for children – which covers aquarium admission, a hotdog or burger meal, fishing, and a cornhole tournament. There will also be games and a bounce house for kids.

It’s opening weekend for the first brewing company in Broken Arrow. The Broken Arrow Brewing Company officially opens to the public on Sunday from noon to 9 p.m. They are located in the Rose District off of Main and Dallas. The opening will include up to 12 beers on tap and samples will be available.

The Oklahoma Animal Alliance is throwing a “Pittie Party” to help give pit bulls a brighter future. On Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., hang out with the pups at Midtown Kia near 51st and Yale. Organizers say they will teach all about the breed at the party. There will also be a chance for you to adopt one of the dogs.

You can also take home your very own reptile this weekend. The Oklahoma Reptile Expo is Sunday at the Double Tree in South Tulsa near 61st and Yale. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., there will be dozens of vendors with snakes, lizards, turtles, frogs, and more. If you get hungry, there will be edible crickets and worms. A day pass for guests 11 and older is $8 and kids 5 to 10 is $3.

Bixby’s second farmer’s market of the season is kicking off Saturday. It’s at the Charley Young Event Park until noon. The family fun event is set to include more than 30 vendors. There’s even a kids section with a paint-a-rock station and free Jupiter Jump bounce.

People in Chandler want you to show off your wheels this weekend. The Chandler Chamber of Commerce is hosting a classic car, truck, and bike show Saturday. There will be 49 classes with a 1st place winner in each class, as well as 14 specialty awards. Registration for vehicles opened at 8 a.m. and will close at 11 a.m. at the Trade Days Pavilion. Winners will be announced at 3 p.m.