Broken Arrow Woman's Travel Trailer Stolen From Storage Unit

BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma -

A Broken Arrow woman is looking for her travel trailer after she says thieves drove away with it.

Tammie White says she was at work when she got a call from her husband saying that their travel trailer was missing. Tammie says she went to visit M&M storage unit last week, where she kept her travel trailer.

She says she someone had cut the chain to the storage unit's gate, broke in, and drove off with it. Tammie says the trailer was used frequently to visit her children and grandchildren.

She tells me her husband bought it for her after she suffered health issues and to give her an opportunity to travel and relax. The trailer is worth about $26,000. She says they worked hard for the things they have and she wants it all back.

"What I want is whoever has our travel trailer please bring it back. We work hard. We both work hard for what we have."

Tammie says she has filed a report. If you've seen this trailer, you're asked to call the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office. 

