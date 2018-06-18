Silver Alert Issued For Missing LeFlore County Man

The LeFlore County Sheriff's Office issues a Silver Alert for an 89-year-old man who went missing Sunday evening.

Deputies say Donald Miller was last seen at his home in Panama just after 8 p.m. They says Miller, who has a medical or physical disability and is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury.

Deputies say Donald Miller owns a white 2003 Chevy Silverado pickup with Oklahoma tag CWF278.

If seen, call the LeFlore County Sheriff's Office at 918-647-5013.