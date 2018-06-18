Chick-fil-A Testing New Downtown Tulsa Location, Raising Money F - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Chick-fil-A Testing New Downtown Tulsa Location, Raising Money For Kids

By: Reagan Ledbetter, News On 6
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Chick-fil-A is trying out a potential downtown location and helping Tulsa kids in the process.

Tulsans came out in droves Monday as Chick-fil-A tested out a temporary location at 5th and Boston. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., there is a limited menu and all proceeds go to Tulsa Pop Kids.

The food was brought in from another location with enough to feed 300-400 people.

The test was spearheaded by Arthur Greeno with Chick-fil-A; several customers said they were excited to walk across the street for the food.

Tulsa Pop Kids also brought in Batman and Deadpool for the event.

Chick-fil-A hopes to have a permanent downtown location someday.

