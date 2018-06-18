Absentee, Early Voting Deadlines Approaching For Oklahoma Primar - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Absentee, Early Voting Deadlines Approaching For Oklahoma Primary Election

By: Dee Duren, NewsOn6.com
Tulsa County Election Board office. Tulsa County Election Board office.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Interested in skipping the lines next Tuesday, June 26 at Oklahoma's Primary Election? There are a couple of deadlines you need to know for casting an absentee ballot or taking advantage of early voting.

Based on the increase in voter registration in the last few months, Tulsa County Election Board Secretary Gwen Freeman thinks there's a good chance of a big turnout on primary day.

"In the month of May, we saw around a 370 percent increase in voter registration," Freeman said. "We saw a lot of people register to vote for the first time."

Freeman said the race for the governor's office, the teacher walkout during the last legislative session and State Question 788 to legalize medical marijuana are some of the reasons people have expressed an increased interest in this month's election. 

Absentee Voting

Oklahoma voters must request an absentee ballot by 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 20. That's to give election board workers enough time to send out your ballot and affidavit - and for you to get your vote mailed in.

Anyone can request an absentee ballot, according to Tulsa Election Board Secretary Gwen Freeman. Whether you're unable to vote in person for a physical reason or just prefer to mail in your vote, you can request an absentee ballot online.

Request an absentee ballot

Absentee voters need to have the affidavit notarized, unless they are physically incapacitated. Physically incapacitated voters need to have their vote witnessed by two people, Freeman said.

If you don't have a notary public at work, you can find them at banks, real estate, insurance or law offices - or just Google it.

But make sure your ballot is received at the election board by 7 p.m. on election day, Tuesday, June 26.

In-Person Early Voting

Early voting will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 21 and Friday, June 22. On Saturday, June 23, you can vote from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

Early voting will be at the Tulsa County Election Board, 555 North Denver, and the Hardesty Library at 8316 E. 93rd Street.

"We always encourage people to do early voting which will save them time in line," Freeman said.

Of course, the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 26, and election board officials are prepared for a big turnout.

"All precincts are open, and we're trying to staff the busiest precincts with extra people," she said.

