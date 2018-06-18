Broken Arrow Toddler Suffocated, Autopsy Report Shows - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Broken Arrow Toddler Suffocated, Autopsy Report Shows

Elijah Woolley, 14, was found dead in his crib in this home in March. Elijah Woolley, 14, was found dead in his crib in this home in March.
Elijah's grandparents are accused in the sexual assault of another child. Elijah's grandparents are accused in the sexual assault of another child.
WAGONER COUNTY, Oklahoma -

An autopsy report shows that a 14-month-old Broken Arrow boy found dead in his playpen in March suffocated. Elijah Woolley died March 30, 2018, in his home in the 7400 block of South Delucca Street in Broken Arrow, the report states.

The medical examiner said the toddler had contusions to his upper and lower lips and a hemorrhage to his neck at the base of the skull consistent with asphyxia due to suffocation.

His death is classified as a homicide, according to the examining physician.

Records show Elijah Woolley also had "multiple penetrating blunt impact injuries to the anus."

Elijah's grandparents have been accused of child sexual assault in connection to another child, age 5.

Court documents said when the pathologist found injuries consistent with the sexual abuse of Elijah, deputies contacted DHS who then took the other young victim and a 17-year-old away from the couple.

Investigators said the 5-year-old told them that William "Bill" Woolley, III was responsible for the abuse and Lisa Woolley witnessed it. Bill Woolley is charged with child sexual abuse, and Lisa Woolley is charged with enabling child sexual abuse.

The sheriff's office said in April that additional charges against the Woolleys could be filed after their report is completed.

