One Killed In Fatal Tulsa Shooting

One person is dead after a shooting in Tulsa.

Police responded to a scene near 46th Street North and Osage Drive around 5:00 p.m. Monday, June 18, 2018.

Police said a man was sitting in his vehicle at his house when another person approached, made a gang-related comment, then shot the man five times.

The investigation is on-going but police believe the shooting is possibly gang related.

