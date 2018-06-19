Man Kept Teens Locked In Room For 12 Days, Muskogee Police Say - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Man Kept Teens Locked In Room For 12 Days, Muskogee Police Say

MCSO said Robert Lane Love kept two teens locked in his Wainright home for 12 days. MCSO said Robert Lane Love kept two teens locked in his Wainright home for 12 days.
MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma -

Muskogee County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Robert Lane Love for two counts of kidnapping. Investigators say he took two 15-year-olds to his home in Wainwright and wouldn’t let them leave for 12 days. 

According to an affidavit the two teens eventually convinced Love to let them go, and they walked to the nearby gas station and called for help.  

The affidavit states the two were runaways who were in Muskogee when they accepted a ride from Love. They told investigators he locked them in a back room of his residence and let them out of the room just a few times.

One girl told police after she repeatedly asked if she could leave, Love pushed her down and threw a drink in her face.

Robert Lane Love, also known as Robert Lane, is in the Muskogee County Jail.

