Green Country Business Takes Part In Walmart 'Open Call' - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Green Country Business Takes Part In Walmart 'Open Call'

Posted: Updated:
SAPULPA, Oklahoma -

A Tulsa area company was the only Oklahoma company invited to the Walmart version of speed dating – new companies trying to convince Walmart to sell their products.

Claudia Frazier and JD Davis own Boxtown Team, the new company responsible for a product they call a ladder carrier.

Davis came up with a design and they found a local company, Oklahoma Plastic, in Sapulpa, to produce it.  They’ve taken their product to trade shows, the fair, and then last week they pitched it to Walmart.

“There were over 450 businesses trying to get into Walmart,” said Davis.

Walmart calls it “open call,” but it’s like speed dating – you have a limited time to pitch your product.

If your pitch is successful, as Davis and Frazier were, you are given a slip of paper – hopefully, like a golden ticket.

“It is such a simple piece of cardboard, but it means so much to so many people,” Davis said.

The ladder carriers should be in Walmart stores within the next couple of months.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.