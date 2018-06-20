Family Of Fallen Tecumseh Officer Outraged Over Fake Facebook Pa - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Fallen Tecumseh Officer's Family Upset Over Fake Facebook Page

Posted: Updated:
KANSAS CITY, Kansas -

A fallen Oklahoma police officer's family is outraged after learning someone created a fake Facebook account earlier this month using his picture.

That fake Facebook account also got a reaction from the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department.

Tecumseh Officer Justin Terney was shot and killed during a traffic stop in March of last year, and the family discovered that someone created a fake Facebook account using his picture.

3/31/2017 Related Story: Thousands Honor Fallen Tecumseh Police Officer

The fake profile which claims Justin Terney is an officer with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department, loves fishing and hunting.

I checked Wednesday morning and could not find the fake Facebook page, so it may have been deleted.

The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department posted on their Facebook page, reacting to the fake account.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.