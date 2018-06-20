B-1B Bombers Resume Flight Operations In Oklahoma - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

B-1B Bombers Resume Flight Operations In Oklahoma

By: Associated Press
B-1B Lancer photo courtesy the U.S. Air Force.
SIOUX FALLS, South Dakota -

The U.S. Air Force says its B-1B bombers will resume flight operations this week after an emergency landing by one of the bombers grounded the fleet nearly two weeks ago.

The Air Force Global Strike Command commander ordered the B-1B fleet grounded June 7 after a safety investigation showed a problem with ejection seat components following the May 1 emergency landing in Texas.

The Air Force fleet has 62 B-1Bs stationed at bases including Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma; Edwards Air Force Base in California; Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota; Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada; and Dyess Air Force Base in Texas.

Eighth Air Force Commander Maj. Gen. Thomas Bussiere says he's confident the fleet's egress systems, which allow pilots to eject, are capable.

