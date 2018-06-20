At Least One Hurt As Large Home Burns In Rural Nowata County

Authorities say there is at least one injury in a large house fire near Oglesby Wednesday morning. Oglesby is east of Bartlesville in Nowata County.

At least one firefighter was taken from the scene in an ambulance, but Nowata County emergency services said they may have been riding along with the patient.

Multiple fire departments were called to the scene. Osage SkyNews HD video shows the rural home has extensive damage.

We're working to learn more and will update this story.