Mayor Honors Tulsa Companies For Hiring Veterans

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum is recognizing companies that go above and beyond to hire veterans.

The mayor honored 13 companies as Veteran Employer Champions.

“One of the big ways that we can be the best city that we can be for veterans is to have great jobs available for our veterans’ community,” Bynum said.

The goal of the program is to identify companies who are leading the city in recruiting, hiring and developing veterans in the workplace.

The mayor said he hopes this will encourage more companies to add more veterans.