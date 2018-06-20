Coalition Opposes Medical Marijuana State Question - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

NEWS

Coalition Opposes Medical Marijuana State Question

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A coalition of medical, religious and business professionals is speaking out against State Question 788. That’s the question on next Tuesday’s ballot that would legalize medical marijuana. 

The coalition met with the media Wednesday, and was very careful in choosing it’s words. 

Each speaker stressed they are not opposed to medical marijuana, but say they are speaking against the wording of State Question 788. They say it is vague and seems to covers a variety of medical ailments. 

"The only supportive evidence for medical marijuana was in the cancer patient for nausea and possibly cancer related pain." Oklahoma State Medical Association Dr. Larry Bookman said .

The coalition also points out that State Question 788 doesn’t cover potency or the hundreds of strands of marijuana.

"You can't pass a law that allows all strands. It needs to be where we have studied it. Where we know about the drug." Dr. Bookman said.

Dr. Robert McCaffree of the Stephenson Cancer Center added, "Marijuana smoke contains a lot of bronchial irritants, it has carcinogens similar to tobacco."

If approved by voters, SQ788 requires any application for a medical marijuana license to be signed by an Oklahoma board certified physician.

Members of the coalition argue, if 788 passes college students can grow pot in dorm rooms; those with licenses can smoke in public places, even places where tobacco is forbidden; and they say a person could carry enough pot to roll 85 joints.

"We need to make a choice.” Dr. Bookman said,  “That we're going to do scientific backed legislation or we're going to do doctor feel good quackery."

Backers of State Question 788 argue a lot of these issues will be ironed out by the legislature. 

The governor has said if State Question 788 passes, a special session will have to be called to regulate medical marijuana. 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured

  • Business News

    Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Your Vote Counts

    Hear both sides of Oklahoma politics with Your Vote Counts.

  • PoliticalMore>>

  • Guatemalan man recalls fear, agony of separation from child

    Guatemalan man recalls fear, agony of separation from child

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 10:43 PM EDT2018-06-21 02:43:36 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). Romulo Gonzalez Rodriguez and his 3-year-old daughter Genesis hug during a interview Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in Provo, Utah. Gonzalez Rodriguez spoke about the anguish of being separated from his 3-year-old daughter, Genesis Gon...(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). Romulo Gonzalez Rodriguez and his 3-year-old daughter Genesis hug during a interview Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in Provo, Utah. Gonzalez Rodriguez spoke about the anguish of being separated from his 3-year-old daughter, Genesis Gon...
    A Guatemalan man who fled his country to seek asylum after he was kidnapped and extorted says he lived through anguish when was separated from his then 2-year-old daughter for seven days at the U.S.-Mexico border...More >>
    A Guatemalan man who fled his country to seek asylum after he was kidnapped and extorted says he lived through anguish when was separated from his then 2-year-old daughter for seven days at the U.S.-Mexico border last Thanksgiving.More >>

  • Trump supporters steadfast despite the immigration uproar

    Trump supporters steadfast despite the immigration uproar

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 10:43 PM EDT2018-06-21 02:43:33 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh). President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable discussion on protecting American workers in Duluth, Minn., Wednesday, June 20, 2018.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable discussion on protecting American workers in Duluth, Minn., Wednesday, June 20, 2018.
    Die-hard Trump supporters remained steadfast, even as heart-rending photos of children held in cages and audio of terrified children crying out for their parents stoked outrage among Democrats and Republicans alike.More >>
    Die-hard Trump supporters remained steadfast, even as heart-rending photos of children held in cages and audio of terrified children crying out for their parents stoked outrage among Democrats and Republicans alike.More >>

  • People donate millions to help separated families

    People donate millions to help separated families

    Wednesday, June 20 2018 10:43 PM EDT2018-06-21 02:43:28 GMT
    (Ken Blevins/The Star-News via AP). Amanda and Leighlou Reece hold up a protest sign as hundreds of Wilmington residents protest the Trump Administration's family separation policies during a Keep Families Together Rally outside of Rep. David Rouzer's ...(Ken Blevins/The Star-News via AP). Amanda and Leighlou Reece hold up a protest sign as hundreds of Wilmington residents protest the Trump Administration's family separation policies during a Keep Families Together Rally outside of Rep. David Rouzer's ...
    In an outpouring of concern prompted by images and audio of children crying for their parents, hundreds of thousands of people worldwide are donating to nonprofit organizations to help families separated at the...More >>
    In an outpouring of concern prompted by images and audio of children crying for their parents, hundreds of thousands of people worldwide are donating to nonprofit organizations to help families separated at the Mexico border.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.