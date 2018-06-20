Jenks Dog Getting International Attention After Funny Video

Have you seen the viral video of the dog getting caught playing in a pool?

That dog that’s getting national attention lives right here in Green Country.

Baxter is the 10-month-old giant schnauzer seen in the video. He lives in Jenks with Jerry Gordon and his wife Karol.

“I came to the backdoor looking for him,” said Gordon. “I’d just let him out to go to the restroom and I looked over there and he was floating around on the float in the swimming pool. So, as fast as I could grab my phone, I was going to film it.”

But Baxter knew someone was watching and reacted like a guilty pup caught red-handed.

It’s that adorable reaction that has people sharing.

“We’ve had people from all over the world, from Germany, Norway, Belgium, everywhere,” said Gordon. “My sister in Denver called me and said, ‘I just saw you on the Good Morning America show!’”

Baxter is already getting a taste of fame. Just this week, he was recognized out in public.

“She said, ‘Wow, that looks like the dog that was on TV this morning,’ and another agent that was standing there said, ‘It was’… so, small world.”

The Gordons say they never thought a simple video of their giant goofball would make such an impact. They say they are overwhelmed with responses from strangers.

“So many people have been sending us thank yous that we’ve made their day and that they needed that laugh,” Gordon said.

They say they’re glad they have given people something to smile about and they hope to keep posting videos of Baxter for years to come.

The Gordons say they’re starting Baxter a Facebook page and hope to share more of his funny moments.