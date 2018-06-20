Police Search For Suspect In Multi-County Crime Spree

Law enforcement are on the lookout for a man suspected of burglarizing multiple businesses in several counties.

Authorities say they are looking for a man who broke into businesses in Pawnee, Noble, and Cleveland Counties.

The man was seen driving a van behind Morrison Cafe in Noble County before breaking in early Tuesday morning.

“He kicked on that door and then he kicked this door all the way in…I have surveillance,” said owner Jan Lesh.

Lesh says the man first tried to kick in the back door before coming in through the front. She says he took about $800, as well as damaging the front door and breaking the register to the tune of $1,000.

“For a three dollar and 99 cent hamburger, it takes a lot of money to make 1,000. You have to sell a lot of hamburgers to make a thousand dollars,” said Lesh.

Law enforcement believes the same man also broke into an automotive repair shop in Morrison.

Pawnee Police Chief Wesley Clymer says one pizza shop was burglarized in his town and law enforcement believes this man was burglarizing businesses while traveling along highway 64.

“We don’t believe this person’s even from here,” said Clymer. “We think he’s traveling through…probably going to be from another state.”

As the clean up continues at Morrison Cafe, Lesh says she hopes this man feels some type of remorse for what he’s done and that police are able to catch him quickly before he hits another business.

“You feel a little violated, a little angry,” she said. “It’s frustrating. We live in a society where it’s easier for people to steal than it is to get a job, I guess.”

If you see the man or have any information about the break-ins, you’re asked to call police.