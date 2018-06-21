SnapChat Conversation Ends With Tulsa Carjacking, Police Say

Police say two teens are carjacked at gunpoint at a Tulsa apartment complex early Thursday after a conversation they had with someone about marijuana on SnapChat.

Officers are now looking for three men who they say are responsible for the crime.

Police say the two 17-year old victims to met a guy on the phone app at about 1:40 a.m. and set up a meeting to buy marijuana.

Sgt. Darren Bristow says the victims were told to drive to the Somerset Apartments near 65th and Mingo. When they arrived, officers say three men with masks and guns were waiting for them.

Police say the two teens were robbed of their money, cell phones and their pickup truck.

The teenagers went to a nearby apartment, knocked on the door to get help.

Police say the masked men were last seen driving south on Mingo with the victim's truck.

It's not clear if the victims are able to provide any information to police based on their SnapChat conversations, since those messages are deleted after they're opened.

Police say neither victim was hurt.