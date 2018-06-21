Police Seek To ID Online Dating Theft Suspect

Police are asking for your help in finding a man they say befriended a woman on a popular free dating site and then robbed her.

They posted the photo on the department's Facebook page.

They say the victim met him on www.pof.com. It's a popular free dating site you can sign up for.

Officers say eventually, the two met and police say he stole the woman's credit cards and some cash.

The photo of the man was taken at a Tulsa area QuikTrip. Police say he was using the victim's stolen credit card at the store.

Police are asking for your help identify him. If you know who he is call Tulsa Police at 918-596-9166.

The Tulsa Police Department warns people to be careful when meeting someone online and be sure never to give out any personal information to people you don't know.