100 Positions Eliminated From Tulsa-Based Business

A Tulsa-based business is eliminating over 100 positions from the company.

PennWell is downsizing from about 470 people globally to about 340, according to a news release. About 100 positions will be eliminated in Tulsa with other offices and remote workers making up the rest of the changes.

"This was a difficult decision, but a necessary step to achieving our long-term vision. We will do everything we can to support our former employees. All affected employees locally and off site will be provided career transition assistance services, including personalized workshops and individual coaching," said PennWell President and CEO Mark Wilmoth.

Wilmoth said he expects PennWell will continue to have a strong presence in Tulsa.

PennWell was purchased by London-based Clarion Events in April 2018.

The news release says more than 240 people will continue their roles with PennWell and about 100 employees will be integrated into Clarion Events operations.