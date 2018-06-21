Oklahoma Inmate Dies At McAlester Hospital

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections confirmed that an inmate at the Jackie Brannon Correctional Center died Thursday morning, June 21. David Owens was pronounced dead at a hospital in McAlester, according to Matt Elliott, public information manager with ODOC.

Owens' death was classified as an attended death, and the DOC is looking into what happened, Elliott said.

Owens, 58, was sentenced in Oklahoma County for robbery/attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon (third conviction) and being a felon in possession of a firearm.