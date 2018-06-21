Tulsa Zoo Celebrates National Giraffe Day By Announcing New Arrival

The Tulsa Zoo is celebrating World Giraffe Day with two big announcements.

A new addition to the family of giraffes is on the way. The zoo says their 11-year-old giraffe Lexi is going to be a mother.

The new calf is expected to make its debut between late June and early August.

That's why the zoo says they're thrilled to announce a new expansion of the giraffe exhibit.

"That is very exciting, and that was a big push to get this giraffe expansion so we could expand our own herd and have a large multi-generational herd,” said Jordan Piha with the Tulsa Zoo.

Thanks to a sponsorship from the Osage Casino Hotel, the zoo was able to nearly double the size of the giraffe barn.

Exhibit improvements will also make year-round viewing possible.