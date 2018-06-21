City Of Tulsa To Launch Parking App For Downtown Tulsa - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

City Of Tulsa To Launch Parking App For Downtown Tulsa

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The city of Tulsa is making another attempt at downtown parking enforcement this time with an app.

Tulsa will launch the mobile app on July 2nd. The goal is to create a convenient and effective downtown parking system. Crews are putting up signs this week explaining the ParkMobile app.

"You'll create an account and you'll have to put in your vehicle tag and the zone number where you are parking, those two things, tag and zone and begin the parking session. It’s pretty simple," said Public Safety and Security Manager Mark Weston.

Drivers will get a two-week grace period while they learn to new parking system. After that, if you park illegally don't be surprised if you get a ticket.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.