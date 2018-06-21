City Of Tulsa To Launch Parking App For Downtown Tulsa

The city of Tulsa is making another attempt at downtown parking enforcement this time with an app.

Tulsa will launch the mobile app on July 2nd. The goal is to create a convenient and effective downtown parking system. Crews are putting up signs this week explaining the ParkMobile app.

"You'll create an account and you'll have to put in your vehicle tag and the zone number where you are parking, those two things, tag and zone and begin the parking session. It’s pretty simple," said Public Safety and Security Manager Mark Weston.

Drivers will get a two-week grace period while they learn to new parking system. After that, if you park illegally don't be surprised if you get a ticket.