Pinto World Championships Holds Special Competition For Special Needs Children

It was a special scene at the Pinto World Championships at the Tulsa fairgrounds Thursday night as kids and adults with special needs were able to take part in one of the competitions.

It was a once in a lifetime opportunity for these talented riders to compete like the pros during this almost two-week-long event.

For Mike Burnside, this year's Pinto World Championships holds a special place in his heart. His daughter Kenzi, who was Born with Cerebral Palsy, gets to have an experience she'll never forget.

"She gets to go out there and she feels like she's in the world championship she's in a class that's being judged, and she just its gives her the freedom," said Mike.

Kenzi and many other riders with disabilities took part in their own class to compete for an exclusive prize.

"Owners donate their horses, for the riders to come in and ride and they're judged just like a normal judging and they all are winners"

Burnside says for Kenzi, taking part in one of the events is the highlight of her year. Judges watch carefully and treat them like any other professional rider.

"Judging them on their position their format how their form and you know just like they would do in a regular class," said Mike.

And at the end of the event, they are all awarded a priceless belt buckle. Taking part in a once in a lifetime experience.

"They feel that horse moving, and it actually loosens them up it relaxes them," said Mike. "She looks at these pictures all throughout the year".

The Pinto World Championships runs through Saturday here at the fairgrounds