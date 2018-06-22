Tulsa Man Arrested On Six Child Sexual Abuse Complaints - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Tulsa Man Arrested On Six Child Sexual Abuse Complaints

Posted: Updated:
Tulsa County jail photo of Roy Cox Tulsa County jail photo of Roy Cox
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police arrest a Tulsa man on six complaints of child sexual abuse following a lengthy investigation.

He is identified as 27-year-old Roy Cox.

In Cox's arrest report, Tulsa Police say someone he knew told police, Cox sexually abused her many times.

Police say the victim told a family member earlier this month that Roy Cox had abused her, so a police report was filed. 

In that report, police say they interviewed someone close to Cox, who said they had been warned by Cox's family members years ago that he had been caught with child porn on his phone.

Police also learned from a 2012 Department of Human Services report that possibly that same person had agreed not leave Cox alone with a young female.

Many names are redacted in Cox's arrest report, so it is not clear if any other family members may be arrested and charged.

He was booked into the Tulsa County jail Thursday evening.  Jail records show he has court appearance set for June 29th.

