ODOT: Hefty Fine For Campaign Signs Placed Along State Highways

Firefighters responded to an apartment fire in Moore, Friday morning.More >>
Firefighters responded to an apartment fire in Moore, Friday morning.More >>
Oklahoma City police said an early morning domestic dispute turned into a high-speed chase on the city's south side.More >>
Oklahoma City police said an early morning domestic dispute turned into a high-speed chase on the city's south side.More >>
A Kansas-based railroad company is trying to reignite the idea of a passenger train between Tulsa area and Oklahoma City.More >>
A Kansas-based railroad company is trying to reignite the idea of a passenger train between Tulsa area and Oklahoma City.More >>
Our upper air pattern has transformed back to spring! As mentioned here earlier this week, the ridge has flattened and basically developed into two distinct areas. One across the far southeastern U.S into the Gulf and the other across the Mexican Plateau region.More >>
Our upper air pattern has transformed back to spring! As mentioned here earlier this week, the ridge has flattened and basically developed into two distinct areas. One across the far southeastern U.S into the Gulf and the other across the Mexican Plateau region.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.