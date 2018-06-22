ODOT: Hefty Fine For Campaign Signs Placed Along State Highways - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

OKLAHOMA CITY -

With major primaries less than a week out, candidates are planting campaign signs throughout the metro. 

The only problem is, some of those campaign signs are being planted on the side of state highways. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol wants to remind campaigns that planting any type of signage along state highways is illegal, and for good reason.

In addition to being an eyesore, ODOT's Terri Angier said their number one concern is safety.

"One: campaign workers have to place these at 65 miles per hour speeds...our workers picking them up is another hazard, and then lastly the drivers not being able to see an advisory sign that this could cover that they need to see or be distracted by," said Terri Angier with ODOT. 

OHP will be keeping an eye out for any illegally placed signs.

Those in violation face a fine upwards of $1,000.

