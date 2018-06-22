918 Rocks Sapulpa Holding Big Summer Hunt Saturday - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

918 Rocks Sapulpa Holding Big Summer Hunt Saturday

Posted: Updated:
By: Dee Duren, NewsOn6.com
Connect
SAPULPA, Oklahoma -

918 Rocks Sapulpa is holding its first summer rock hunt starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 23 at Kelly Lane Park. Organizers say there are more than 18,000 painted rocks for kids to find.

"The community really came together on this hunt," said Julie Lee. "We had Girl Scouts, nursing home residents, Cub Scouts and daycares painting for us along with just people in the community."

There will be prizes for different age groups and a special needs area for kids who need a slower pace. 

Participants are urged to bring donations for the Sapulpa Animal Shelter.  

"It's a great family event," she said. "The rock movement has brought tons of families together in the evenings - getting people out of the house and kids out from in front of TVs and games."

Kelly Lane Park is located at 1151 South Park Street. 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.