918 Rocks Sapulpa Holding Big Summer Hunt Saturday

918 Rocks Sapulpa is holding its first summer rock hunt starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 23 at Kelly Lane Park. Organizers say there are more than 18,000 painted rocks for kids to find.

"The community really came together on this hunt," said Julie Lee. "We had Girl Scouts, nursing home residents, Cub Scouts and daycares painting for us along with just people in the community."

There will be prizes for different age groups and a special needs area for kids who need a slower pace.

Participants are urged to bring donations for the Sapulpa Animal Shelter.

"It's a great family event," she said. "The rock movement has brought tons of families together in the evenings - getting people out of the house and kids out from in front of TVs and games."

Kelly Lane Park is located at 1151 South Park Street.