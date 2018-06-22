New President: University of Oklahoma Layoffs Possible

University of Oklahoma's incoming president says the school could see layoffs as it faces a $15 million operating loss for the coming fiscal year.

Jim Gallogly told the Tulsa World on Thursday that he may have the university look at non-faculty staff for more efficiency when fixing the fiscal hole he'll inherit after taking over as president July 1.

The Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education has passed a preliminary budget, but Gallogly says he plans to revise it when he assumes the job.

Financial documents show payroll is among the university's largest expenses. The school spent $547.4 million in compensation and benefits for fiscal 2017, up from the previous year's $513.5 million.

Gallogly says he'll "hold the line" on tuition after years of increases to raise revenue.