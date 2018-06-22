Oklahoma Senator Jim Inhofe Comments On Immigration Reform

Oklahoma Senator Jim Inhofe was in Green Country Friday to celebrate the expansion of the Jones Memorial Airport in Bristow. But he also took a moment to talk about his position on immigration reform.

Senator Inhofe was just one of Oklahoma Senators who publicly opposed the Trump administration's policy of separating families at the U.S. Mexico border.

He co-sponsored Texas Senator Ted Cruz's bill to end the zero-tolerance policy calling the separations "traumatic."

Inhofe says he was there when the President made the decision on the executive order to end that practice.

“This President, he is impulsive, he decides if there’s a problem, he wants to address it now. In fact, we were saying to him, or I was saying to him, I don’t think you realize what a significant issue this is and he said, well let’s just change it,” said Inhofe.

The Senator says there are two immigration reform bills alive in the Senate right now and he believes now is the time to address this issue before people forget what just happened.

He says any reform law needs to do two things secure the border and keep families together.