Oklahoma Mom Advocates For SQ 788 After CBD Oil Helps Daughter

One advocate of State Question 788 is a mom of three with a 10-year-old who struggles with severe seizures.

Tuesday, June 26, Oklahoma voters decide on legalizing medical marijuana in our state.

"As a parent it's quite possibly the scariest thing I've ever had to see," Mindy Kennedy said.

Mindy posted her daughter Gracen's latest seizure on Facebook, which took place Thursday night around 10 o'clock.

She says they have tried every form of pharmaceutical seizure medication possible.

Nothing seemed to help Gracen drastically, until they tried CBD oil.

"Before we knew it, she was off almost every single pharmaceutical that she was on. At one point in time, she was taking 12 pills. We are down to one pharmaceutical medication," Kennedy said.

Although this Oklahoma mother has seen changes in her daughter due to CBD oil, she believes medical marijuana will eliminate all seizures and pharmaceutical medications.

"She was five when she had her first seizure, so you can imagine this little blonde haired blue eyed little girl,” said Kennedy.

Opponents to the bill, such as the Oklahoma State Medical Association, say that the question is too broad and does not have the support of the medical community.

"The only supportive evidence for medical marijuana was in the cancer patient for nausea and possibly cancer related pain,” said Dr. Larry Bookman, of the Oklahoma State Medical Association.

Mindy fears that if the bill does not pass, her and her family will have to move to another state where she says they can get their daughter the proper help she needs.

