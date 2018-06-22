Tahlequah's Town Branch Creek Showing High Levels Of E Coli - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tahlequah's Town Branch Creek Showing High Levels Of E Coli

Posted: Updated:
TAHLEQUAH, Oklahoma -

Tahlequah officials are recommending people stay out of Town Branch Creek after testing showed very high levels of E Coli.

Officials believe Wednesday's rain caused a significant spike in the bacterium. Planning and Development Director Clinton Johnson said Jahna Hill, stormwater manager tested on June 20 and results were received that showed a major increase compared to previous months’ testing.

“During our monthly testing of Town Branch Creek, E. coli results indicated an increased number not recommended for recreational use,” said Johnson. “Until further notice, and more testing results are received, it’s suggested that humans and pets do not partake in recreational activities in the creek.”

Regular testing will continue until the levels decrease. 

The creek’s headwaters begin near the Methodist Home and run through to the Illinois River. Several City parks including Sequoyah, Ross, and Felts Parks have access to the creek.

The City of Tahlequah will update as soon as new numbers are calculated. They’re expected to be in on June 23 around 5 p.m. Check back on the City’s Facebook page as well as other media outlets for updated information.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.