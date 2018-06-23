Rogers County Inmate Accused Of Trying To Bribe Deputy

An inmate may be facing new charges after a trip to a doctor's office.

Shannon Richmond was being transported from the Amos G. Ward Detention Facility in Claremore to OSU Medical Center when a Rogers County deputy says Richmond tried to bribe him and asked him to bring contraband into the jail.

The deputy says Richmond asked him to drive to Oklahoma City to pick up marijuana. According to the deputy, Richmond said he would make it worth the deputy’s time and that nobody would know.

After the deputy said it would not happen, he says Richmond offered to pay him to bring drugs into the detention facility.

The deputy says Richmond was taken to the doctor’s office and then returned to jail without incident, but is now facing accusations of trying to bribe a law enforcement officer.