2 Hospitalized After Fiery Crash On I-44

Two people are in the hospital after a fiery crash on I-44 just east of 145th East Avenue.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the two men were driving westbound on I-44 when they drifted to the left slammed into an abandoned vehicle.

The abandoned vehicle was on the left side of the road and marked for tow, troopers say.

According to troopers, the car the two men were in caught fire in the crash, but neither man had burn injuries.

The wreck caused westbound I-44 to be shut down for about an hour before one lane was reopened.