Over 6,000 Votes Cast In Tulsa County Early Voting

Election day is still a couple days away, but thousands of Oklahomans have already cast their ballots.

The Tulsa County Election Board says 6,721 people have cast their votes in Tulsa County since early voting began Thursday.

Early voting wrapped up across the state this Saturday afternoon.

"We knew the numbers would be big based on the registration numbers we were seeing and, sure enough, we've seen a very steady and solid crowd," said Gwen Freeman of the Tulsa Election Board.

If you plan on voting, registered voters will now have to wait until Tuesday, June 26.