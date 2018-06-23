Over 6,000 Votes Cast In Tulsa County Early Voting

Election day is still a couple days away, but thousands of Oklahomans have already cast their ballots. The Tulsa County Election Board says 6,721 people have cast their votes in Tulsa since early voting began Thursday.More >>
Election day is still a couple days away, but thousands of Oklahomans have already cast their ballots. The Tulsa County Election Board says 6,721 people have cast their votes in Tulsa since early voting began Thursday.More >>
The nonprofit "This Machine Tulsa" says there's a demand for more access to bikes and they're coming soon. Volunteers are working to build those bikes that will be part of a ride share program.More >>
The nonprofit "This Machine Tulsa" says there's a demand for more access to bikes and they're coming soon. Volunteers are working to build those bikes that will be part of a ride share program.More >>
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!