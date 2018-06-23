Man Dies At Hospital After Norman Shooting - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Man Dies At Hospital After Norman Shooting

NORMAN, Oklahoma -

One person has died after a shooting in Norman Saturday afternoon. 

According to officials, the shooting occurred around 4 p.m. in the 600 block of University Boulevard.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man lying in the front yard with gunshot wounds. 

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

A woman police believe to be the shooter was also at the scene, but she has been cooperating with investigators, police said. Officials said the woman possibly shot the man as an act of self defense. 

According to officials, It is believed at this point that the two subject have some sort of familiarity or relationship with each other. 

Police are continuing to investigate the events that led up to incident. 

This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates as information becomes available. 

