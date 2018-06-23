Rally For Public Education Funding Held In Tulsa - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Rally For Public Education Funding Held In Tulsa

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A pro-public education advocacy group is rallying for education funding this evening. The goal is to make school funding a priority for voters before election day.

The rally is taking place at the Guthrie Green in Tulsa and features a live concert event called School House Rock.

The concert is hosted by an organization called “Pass the Torch”. Organizers say they are giving voters valuable tools to help guide them through the election process.

Saturday participants saw photos that demonstrate the current state of Oklahoma Classrooms. Volunteers say they will also give voters the information they need to make an educated decision on which candidates are supporters of public education on this election.

Event organizer Brittany Young says voters must remember that public education is a priority and children deserve the brightest of futures.

"The most important message today is to vote on Tuesday if you haven't already, and to do your research, vote smart, vote pro-public-ed," said Young.

The event will run until 8:00p.m. Saturday night. 

Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
