Sen. Lankford Assures "We Know Where Every Single Child Is" - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

NEWS

Sen. Lankford Assures "We Know Where Every Single Child Is"

Posted: Updated:
By Jantzen McGhee, News9.com
Connect
OKLAHOMA CITY -

In the midst of heavy controversy surrounding the separation of families at the Mexico border, Senator James Lankford shared his thoughts on the situation Sunday morning on NBC Meet The Press. 

"We know where every single child is," said Senator James Lankford. He assured that every case is being handled professionally and with extreme detail.

Senator Lankford stated that the families involved in this situation are in good hands, and that the employees handling their cases are experienced in handling circumstances like these.

"These are career folks. They know where every child is to be able to connect them to their parent or their relative that came," said Senator Lankford.

The senator went on to explain that around 10,000 children came unattended, with no family at all. These children are put into foster care across several states, because the foster system along the border can't handle the influx of children.

Click here to watch the full interview.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured

  • Business News

    Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Your Vote Counts

    Hear both sides of Oklahoma politics with Your Vote Counts.

  • PoliticalMore>>

  • US Defense chief to visit China amid S. China Sea tensions

    US Defense chief to visit China amid S. China Sea tensions

    Sunday, June 24 2018 4:18 PM EDT2018-06-24 20:18:38 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File). In this Wednesday, June 20, 2018, file photo, U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, center, steps away after speaking with the media at the Pentagon. U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, who has accused China of "intimidation ...(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File). In this Wednesday, June 20, 2018, file photo, U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, center, steps away after speaking with the media at the Pentagon. U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, who has accused China of "intimidation ...
    U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is visiting Beijing this week against the background of growing tensions over Taiwan, China's militarization of South China Sea and expanding overseas presence of the People's...More >>
    U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis is visiting Beijing this week against the background of growing tensions over Taiwan, China's militarization of South China Sea and expanding overseas presence of the People's Liberation Army.More >>

  • The Latest: Trump wants those who 'invade' sent right back

    The Latest: Trump wants those who 'invade' sent right back

    Sunday, June 24 2018 4:18 PM EDT2018-06-24 20:18:35 GMT
    The chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee says the White House has assured him that President Donald Trump remains "100 percent" behind efforts in the House to pass an immigration bill.More >>
    The chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee says the White House has assured him that President Donald Trump remains "100 percent" behind efforts in the House to pass an immigration bill.More >>

  • Trump tweets, hard-right voters hamper GOP immigration push

    Trump tweets, hard-right voters hamper GOP immigration push

    Sunday, June 24 2018 4:18 PM EDT2018-06-24 20:18:32 GMT
    Republican apprehension over President Donald Trump's next tweet and fear of riling conservative voters is undermining GOP leaders' push on immigration.More >>
    Republican apprehension over President Donald Trump's next tweet and fear of riling conservative voters is undermining GOP leaders' push on immigration.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.