Sen. Lankford Assures "We Know Where Every Single Child Is"

In the midst of heavy controversy surrounding the separation of families at the Mexico border, Senator James Lankford shared his thoughts on the situation Sunday morning on NBC Meet The Press.

"We know where every single child is," said Senator James Lankford. He assured that every case is being handled professionally and with extreme detail.

Senator Lankford stated that the families involved in this situation are in good hands, and that the employees handling their cases are experienced in handling circumstances like these.

"These are career folks. They know where every child is to be able to connect them to their parent or their relative that came," said Senator Lankford.

The senator went on to explain that around 10,000 children came unattended, with no family at all. These children are put into foster care across several states, because the foster system along the border can't handle the influx of children.

Click here to watch the full interview.