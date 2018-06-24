Boats Collide On Lake Murray, 3 Injured

Three people were injured when two boats collided on Lake Murray.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says two boats, one holding five people and the other holding four, collided about 3/10 of a mile east of the Lake Murray Marina in Love County.

Troopers say the operator and two passengers from one boat were injured.

They say one passenger was taken to OU Medical Center in serious condition with a head injury, another passenger was transported to a hospital in Ardmore with a leg injury, and the operator was taken to a hospital in Denton, Texas, where he was treated and released.

According to troopers, the other two passengers on that boat were ejected, but not injured.

They say the operator and three passengers of the second boat were not injured.

The cause of the collision is under investigation, but troopers say that the operator of the first boat, Rodrick Peery of Marietta, had been drinking and was impaired.