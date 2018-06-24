OHP: Body Found In Car Along Turner Turnpike - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

OHP: Body Found In Car Along Turner Turnpike

By Jantzen McGhee, News9.com
ARCADIA, Oklahoma -

A body was found in a car along the Turner Turnpike, near Arcadia Sunday evening, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol Officials.

The officers were responding to an accident and spotted a vehicle off to the side of the road. Upon investigation, the officers discovered the body.

The deceased was described as a white male.

