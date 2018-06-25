Tulsa Police Officer Injured In Rollover Wreck On Highway 75

A Tulsa police officer was injured in a rollover wreck while responding to a call.

The wreck happened on Highway 75 northbound near 51st Street South.

Police say the officer was responding to a call about a possible suicidal subject and had his lights and sirens on when he was clipped by another vehicle.

Officers say the SUV rolled at least once before coming to rest off of the highway.

They say the officer was transported to a hospital with a back injury.

Police say the driver of the other vehicle will be cited.