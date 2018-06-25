Walmart To Bring Online Grocery Delivery To Tulsa

Walmart has announced it plans to bring its Online Grocery Delivery service to Tulsa customers.

The retail giant says this delivery service is an extension of Walmart’s curbside pickup, which is available at 20 stores in the Tulsa metro.

Tulsa will become the 23rd area in the U.S. to receive this service.

Walmart says no subscription is required for the grocery delivery service, but there is a $9.95 fee.

The retailer says online prices for products will be the same as if you made the purchase in the store.